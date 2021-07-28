Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,966,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,764,292 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.75% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $98,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period.

Shares of FOLD opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 14,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $138,579.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,028,431.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 31,605 shares of company stock valued at $278,268 and have sold 104,913 shares valued at $1,052,618. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FOLD shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

