Morgan Stanley Has $100.64 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,046,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $100,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSIE. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,566,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,766,000 after purchasing an additional 627,732 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,570,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,616,000 after purchasing an additional 405,861 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 846,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,973,000 after acquiring an additional 291,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 601,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,864,000 after acquiring an additional 241,394 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.26.

