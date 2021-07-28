Morgan Stanley Has $100.64 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,046,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $100,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSIE. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,566,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,766,000 after purchasing an additional 627,732 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,570,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,616,000 after purchasing an additional 405,861 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 846,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,973,000 after acquiring an additional 291,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 601,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,864,000 after acquiring an additional 241,394 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.26.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.