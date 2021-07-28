State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $11.86 Million Stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.24% of Nevro worth $11,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 414.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 26,506 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nevro alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Redburn Partners cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.82.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NVRO opened at $153.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nevro Corp. has a 1-year low of $128.11 and a 1-year high of $188.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.16 million. Research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.