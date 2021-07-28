State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $11,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 2,935.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 79.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Shares of AMSF opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.90 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.94.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.79 million. On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $39,733.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,174.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean Traynor purchased 8,000 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $508,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $567,540.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,588 shares of company stock worth $873,711 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.