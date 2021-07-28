State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,783 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $12,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MOH opened at $260.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.80. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.40 and a 1-year high of $273.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.94.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.