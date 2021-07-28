Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,095,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth $410,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HE opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HE shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

