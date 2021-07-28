Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 456 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

ASR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.67.

ASR opened at $177.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.60. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $193.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 9.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

