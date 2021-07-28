Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,649 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Gentherm worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Gentherm by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Gentherm by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Gentherm by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,911,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,685,000 after acquiring an additional 68,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gentherm by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after acquiring an additional 24,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRM opened at $70.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.47. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.79.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $288.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

