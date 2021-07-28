Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $166.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,851.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.92. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.93%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

