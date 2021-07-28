Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 14,354 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,354 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.14% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mack-Cali Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 150,000 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $2,493,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,214.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLI opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.82 and a beta of 1.05. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $18.28.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLI. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

