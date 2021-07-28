State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $10.90 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,336 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 5,985 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $10,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,738 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $82,400,000 after purchasing an additional 97,660 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,075,000. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,327,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,513,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $702,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.83.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $163.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

