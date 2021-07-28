State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $10.52 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,016 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $10,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215,982 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,705,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,903 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,901,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,265,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 8,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

KDP stock opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

