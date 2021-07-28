State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 9,500 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 301,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.40% of MaxLinear worth $10,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in MaxLinear during the first quarter worth about $4,656,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in MaxLinear during the first quarter worth about $659,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the first quarter worth about $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Lougheed sold 24,292 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $881,556.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,948.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $298,685.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,025,475.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 230,224 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,384. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -38.31, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

