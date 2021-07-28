Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TFI International Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.28 billion.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.