PlayAGS Inc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:AGS)

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PlayAGS in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.23). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PlayAGS’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $55.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.97 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley began coverage on PlayAGS in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

AGS opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PlayAGS by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter worth about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.