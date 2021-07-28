Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Triton International in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.09. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triton International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $369.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.43 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 29.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSE TRTN opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62. Triton International has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.46%.

In other Triton International news, Director Claude Germain sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $94,215.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,721 shares in the company, valued at $479,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,015,000 after purchasing an additional 63,447 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,141,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triton International during the first quarter worth about $1,098,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 50.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 91.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

