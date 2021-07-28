Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to Announce $2.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to announce earnings of $2.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. Fulgent Genetics posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,411.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full-year earnings of $12.57 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $92.69 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $189.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.69.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $81,670.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,147,695.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $65,831.01. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at $24,115,009.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,781 shares of company stock worth $1,292,466. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,872,000 after acquiring an additional 601,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after acquiring an additional 292,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after acquiring an additional 71,596 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after acquiring an additional 32,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

