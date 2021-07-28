Barclays PLC Buys 422 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 894.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after buying an additional 203,843 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of PHG stock opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.52. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $44.24 and a 52 week high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.