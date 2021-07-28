Brokerages Set Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Target Price at $14.65

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.65.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDRX shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

MDRX opened at $17.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $2,119,200.00. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $206,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,824 shares in the company, valued at $512,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 322,600 shares of company stock worth $5,741,288. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at $210,000.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

