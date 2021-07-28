Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Carvana Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Carvana in a report released on Sunday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.38). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. raised their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.19.

CVNA stock opened at $336.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.38 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana has a 1 year low of $148.49 and a 1 year high of $341.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.42.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.08, for a total transaction of $20,224,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,512.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $2,195,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,476.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,501,821 shares of company stock valued at $436,735,244. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth $63,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

