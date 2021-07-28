Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.97) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.97) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.09). Wedbush also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.76) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FUN. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

NYSE FUN opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.83) EPS.

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 19.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth about $374,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth about $440,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth about $23,596,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Cedar Fair by 11.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 606,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,116,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

