Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Etsy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ETSY. Citigroup cut their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.52.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $199.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Etsy has a one year low of $101.99 and a one year high of $251.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total value of $182,297.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,354.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,867 shares of company stock valued at $9,875,830. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth about $1,681,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Etsy by 3,076.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 39,905 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Etsy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,085,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

