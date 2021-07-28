OPKO Health (OPK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.00 million. On average, analysts expect OPKO Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OPK opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.76. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

In other OPKO Health news, SVP Jon R. Cohen acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,602.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 775,000 shares of company stock worth $2,840,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

