Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Trading Down 2.7%

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY)’s share price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.51 and last traded at $51.51. Approximately 183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.96.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.76.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter.

About Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY)

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

