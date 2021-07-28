AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 948 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WINA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 9.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 372,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,459,000 after buying an additional 31,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Winmark by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Winmark by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Winmark by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $206.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.91. Winmark Co. has a 12-month low of $150.03 and a 12-month high of $218.02. The company has a market capitalization of $749.28 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

