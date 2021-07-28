AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,176,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $21,072,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $5,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 117.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 157,600 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $4,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BXMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.00. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $75,744.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 89,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,916 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $61,139.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 87,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,221.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,352 shares of company stock valued at $270,256. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

