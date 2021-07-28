Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Shares Up 1.2%

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.16 and last traded at $19.16. 10,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 797% from the average session volume of 1,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Transcontinental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

