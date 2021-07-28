Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF)’s share price rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 7,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 13,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70.

About Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF)

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

