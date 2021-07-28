PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) traded down 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.71 and last traded at $20.75. 6,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 4,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

Separately, BOCOM International lowered PICC Property and Casualty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.4583 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPCCY)

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

