Ranpak (PACK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.19%.

Ranpak stock opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.58 and a beta of 0.99. Ranpak has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.96.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PACK shares. Sidoti initiated coverage on Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $7,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,628,572.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

