AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 308.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,413 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,943 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDCE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $80,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2,238.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,050 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $24,541,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 122.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,100,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,841,000 after purchasing an additional 605,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $13,353,000.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,149,023.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,298 shares of company stock worth $631,102. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PDCE. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 3.40.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.