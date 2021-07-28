Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551,918 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 205,934 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $8,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MITK stock opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.15 million, a PE ratio of 85.96 and a beta of 0.27. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $20.44.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.97 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 8.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

