Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.00

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $675.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.75.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $236.49 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.