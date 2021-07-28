Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.00

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.12.
The stock has a market capitalization of $675.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.75.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $236.49 million for the quarter.
About Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A)
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.
