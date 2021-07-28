Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 7,134 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.13% of The AZEK worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at $997,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,349 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

In other news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $955,524.10. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $2,187,350.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,701,054. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK stock opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

