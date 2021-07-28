Royal Bank of Canada Sells 39,558 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,558 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Palomar were worth $8,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $421,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $46,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,800 shares of company stock worth $2,160,201. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLMR stock opened at $78.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 187.77 and a beta of -0.29. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $49.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. Palomar had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

