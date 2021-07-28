FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) Stock Price Up 1.2%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) shares rose 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 281,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,078,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FSD Pharma Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.

