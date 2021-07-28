Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Up 223.4% in July

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 223.4% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of JSML stock opened at $65.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.16. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $73.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000.

