Short Interest in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Rises By 496.4%

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, an increase of 496.4% from the June 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 396.0% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.82.

