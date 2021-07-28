AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

AcuityAds (TSE:AT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AT. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on AcuityAds from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on AcuityAds from C$34.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.83.

TSE:AT opened at C$10.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$616.30 million and a PE ratio of 107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.09. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of C$1.62 and a 1 year high of C$33.08.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$27.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AcuityAds will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

