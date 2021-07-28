Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $59.38

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.38 and last traded at $60.18, with a volume of 18457122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.89.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCEHY. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Tencent in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. DZ Bank cut Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.18 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Tencent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.52.

The stock has a market cap of $564.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.43.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Tencent had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $20.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Holdings Limited will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.206 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tencent’s payout ratio is 11.18%.

About Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

