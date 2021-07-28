Penn Virginia Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie anticipates that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The firm has a market cap of $689.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVAC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Penn Virginia by 47.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Penn Virginia in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Penn Virginia in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Penn Virginia by 7.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Penn Virginia in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

