National Bank Financial Comments on Home Capital Group Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Capital Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$44.57.

Shares of TSE HCG opened at C$37.91 on Wednesday. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$20.22 and a 52-week high of C$38.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$36.39. The stock has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 9.34.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.81 million.

In other news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total value of C$59,045.46.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

