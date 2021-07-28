Raymond James Weighs in on TransAlta Renewables Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for TransAlta Renewables in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RNW. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.67.

TSE RNW opened at C$21.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.49. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$14.83 and a 1 year high of C$24.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$125.80 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 177.35%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

