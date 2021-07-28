Brokerages Set Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) PT at $15.38

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 969.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ODT opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $130.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.33. Odonate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.40). As a group, analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

