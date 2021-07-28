Royal Bank of Canada Has $8.80 Million Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Avalara were worth $8,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 91.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Avalara by 335.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 427.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Avalara by 24.3% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVLR. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.46.

In other Avalara news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $145,108.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,882,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $191,116.80. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,798 shares of company stock worth $14,756,290. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AVLR opened at $168.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.94. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.22 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

