Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Xometry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. William Blair analyst B. Drab forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.66 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Xometry’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

XMTR opened at $71.16 on Wednesday. Xometry has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $97.57.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

