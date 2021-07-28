$0.23 EPS Expected for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ZTO Express (Cayman).

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 370.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.27. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $38.96.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

See Also: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.