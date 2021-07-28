PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Shares of PLBY opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.52. PLBY Group has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PLBY Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $7,152,284.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 360,627 shares of company stock worth $16,072,453 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLBY. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at $19,590,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at $15,952,000. ADW Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at $17,631,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at $6,608,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

