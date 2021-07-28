Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Swiss Life to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS SZLMY opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10. Swiss Life has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $26.58.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

