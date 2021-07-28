T-Mobile US (TMUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect T-Mobile US to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect T-Mobile US to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $144.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $180.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $104.00 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.21.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.04.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.